Rudy Giuliani’s disgrace continues. YouTube said Tuesday, January 26, that it suspended Donald Trump’s lawyer from its video monetization program for repeatedly breaking the platform’s rules on disinformation around the US elections.

Google’s video platform confirmed to AFP that Rudy Giuliani’s channel was temporarily suspended from the “partners” program: the lawyer no longer has access to certain features and no longer receives revenue from sales of advertisements broadcast before a video begins to play.

The former mayor of New York has fueled conspiracy theories supported by many close to Donald Trump, according to which the presidential election was rigged in favor of Joe Biden.

Rudy Giuliani had notably said in his show on YouTube that the electoral machines of the company Dominion Voting Systems had contributed to “steal the election” to the former Republican president. The company sued Rudy Giuliani for libel on Monday, claiming $ 1.3 billion in damages from him for damaging his reputation and endangering his employees.

YouTube, like other major social networks, has taken steps to protect the integrity of democratic processes, such as removing content that suggests there was fraud or technical issues that changed the outcome of the U.S. presidential election.