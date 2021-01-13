The YouTube platform, owned by Google, suspended on Tuesday for “at least seven days” the channel of US President Donald Trump, and deleted one of his videos for violating its policy against hate speech.

“Given concerns about the current risk of violence, we have suppressed new content posted on Donald J. Trump’s channel for violation of our policies,” the video platform wrote in a statement.

The president’s channel was “temporarily disabled from downloading new content for at least seven days,” YouTube added.

Last week, Facebook suspended Trump’s accounts after the violent invasion of the US Congress by a mob of Trump supporters, which disturbed the certification of the electoral victory of Democrat Joe Biden.

Twitter went even further by suppressing the Republican billionaire’s account, taking away his favorite platform. Other social networks such as Snapchat and Twitch also suspended Trump’s account.

The US describes the scope of the first investigations into the assault as “surprising”



Acting federal prosecutor for the District of Columbia, Michael Sherwin, assured Tuesday that “hundreds” of people could face charges related to the taking of the Capitol last Wednesday in the coming days and has assured that “people are going to surprise some of the atrocious events »that took place there.

“We are analyzing everything from the simple raid to the theft of mail and digital devices, and the assault on local and federal officials both inside and outside the Capitol,” Sherwin explained in a press conference held on Tuesday.

In turn, he has indicated that the theft of sensitive information on national security and defense, or “crimes of homicide” and even investigations on the use of excessive force against civil rights is also being investigated.

“The scope and scale of this investigation is unprecedented, not only in the history of the FBI, but probably in the history of the Department of Justice,” he stressed.

Sherwin has insisted that the information and investigations carried out so far are only “the tip of the iceberg” and has warned that they will not be resolved during “the next few months.”

The assault on the Capitol last Wednesday resulted in hundreds of arrests, the seizure of several weapons, and the death of five people, including two agents of the Capitol Police.

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, harangued his supporters coinciding with the joint session of Congress to certify the electoral victory of his rival, Joe Biden, in the November presidential elections. He did so after publicly asking the vice president, Mike Pence, the highest representative of the Senate, to stop the process.

Democrats accuse Trump of “inciting insurrection” by the entry of hundreds of his followers to the headquarters of Congress. The still head of the White House avoided condemning this attack in his first statements and did not do so until a day later, after resignations and even threats of dismissal were triggered.

Despite everything, Trump has avoided any attempt at self-criticism, ensuring not only that the speech prior to the assault was “totally appropriate”, but also denounced that the ‘impeachment’ initiated by the Democrats in the House of Representatives against him is part of “A witch hunt” against him.