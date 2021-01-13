Donald Trump’s digital ban continues. The Google-owned YouTube platform suspended Tuesday, January 12 for “at least seven days” President’s channel and deleted a video of it for violating his anti-incitement policy.

“In light of concerns about the current risk of violence, we have removed new content posted on Donald J. Trump’s channel for violating our policies.”, the video site wrote in a statement. The American President’s channel is now “suspended from all new downloads of content for at least seven days”, YouTube added. The publication of comments by Internet users is also impossible there until further notice.

2 / Given the ongoing concerns about violence, we will also be indefinitely disabling comments on President Trump’s channel, as we’ve done to other channels where there are safety concerns found in the comments section. https://t.co/1aBENHGU5z – YouTubeInsider (@YouTubeInsider) January 13, 2021

Last week, Facebook suspended Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts following a violent invasion of the U.S. Capitol by a crowd of his supporters, which temporarily disrupted Democrat Joe Biden’s certification of election victory. Twitter went further by deleting the Republican billionaire’s account, depriving him of his favorite platform. Other social networks like Snapchat and Twitch have also suspended the account of the US president.