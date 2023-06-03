YouTube will no longer remove videos claiming fraud during the 2020 presidential election. announced Friday night. With the new policy, YouTube wants to be able to provide a place for “open discussion and debate” in the run-up to the upcoming elections in 2024.

Since YouTube began removing the disinformation in December 2020, tens of thousands of videos have been removed from the platform. But according to YouTube, that policy no longer works in practice. Because while removing the videos “limits some disinformation,” YouTube also realizes that it could have the “unintended” effect of “curtailing the expression of political opinions, without really reducing the risk of violence or other realistic consequences.” .

Donald Trump claimed in 2020, when he lost the election to current president Joe Biden, that the election was “stolen”. That claim was taken up by his supporters. YouTube has immediately stopped removing the videos. The platform says it will ensure that those who look up information about the elections first see content from authoritative sources, such as news programs.

