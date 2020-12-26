American YouTube blogger Jake Paul refused to fight Brazilian female mixed martial artist (MMA) Amanda Nunes. Reported by TMZ.

Paul dismissed the prospect of a possible fight. The YouTube star said that the Brazilian “nobody knows”, despite the fact that the owner of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) belt has more than a million followers on Instagram.

UFC head Dana White jokingly said about the potential fight. The functionary commented on Paul’s desire to have a boxing match with the Irish promotion star Conor McGregor. White stated that this would never happen. And after a sharp reaction from Paul, the head of the UFC admitted that he could have released the Brazilian champion into the ring against the blogger.

Paul challenged McGregor after knocking out basketball player Paul Robinson in a boxing tournament on the night of November 28-29. The main fight that evening was the confrontation between veterans Mike Tyson and Roy Jones.