Blogger Paul offered Diaz ten million dollars for an MMA fight

American video blogger Jake Paul offered a rematch to former fighter of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Nate Diaz. This is reported Daily Mail.

Paul offered his opponent ten million dollars for a mixed martial arts (MMA) fight. “I won one fight, now you have a chance in your territory,” he said. Diaz accepted the offer.

On August 6, Paul defeated Diaz in a ten-round boxing match. The 38-year-old fighter lost to the YouTube star by unanimous decision.

Paul is known for a series of fights under the rules of boxing with professional fighters. The only defeat he suffered from the British Tommy Fury.

Diaz had 34 fights in his professional MMA career, 21 of which ended in victory. In November 2022, he left the UFC, where he had competed since February 2007.