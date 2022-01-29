Vom the one-man company that generates more than ten thousand euros in profit a month, the guest sees nothing at first glance. Three of the four walls glow in bright green. The small TV is provisionally on a suitcase directly in front of the bed. The only clues that this is more than a child’s room are on the desk opposite: there are two screens and a computer with several LED lights emitting different colors. Their value: five thousand euros. And a large stack of small and large envelopes. Such envelopes have become important since Hugo is his own boss and has to take care of taxes and the payment of partners. He, who has become known online, needs to become more digital, he says.

Hugo is 21 years old, wears white shoes, gray sweatpants, a blue hoodie and actually has a completely different name, which he doesn’t want to reveal. On the Internet, especially on the YouTube video platform, everyone knows him by the alias “Hungry Hugo”. The case of the YouTuber “Dragon Lords” shows what can happen if you are known online and reveal your identity. Since then, he has been harassed every day by people who only know him via the Internet. Others, whose addresses are known, are ordered unintentionally and unpaid for pizza.