American boxer Floyd Mayweather and YouTube blogger Logan Paul staged a massive brawl. Video available in Instagram Paul.

The incident took place in Miami after a press conference on the upcoming fight between Mayweather and Paul. The YouTube star, during a verbal skirmish, tore off the baseball cap from the athlete and ran away. After that, a scuffle ensued, in which representatives of both teams took part.

The fight between the American boxer and the blogger is scheduled for June 6 and will be held in Miami.

Mayweather last fought an exhibition fight on December 31, 2018 in Tokyo, knocking out Tenshin Nasukawa in the first round. The American is an undefeated boxer. The 43-year-old athlete has 50 victories in 50 fights.