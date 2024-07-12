Expert Ivanov: YouTube’s performance will decline if Google does not solve the problem

The download speed and playback quality of YouTube videos may decrease for users in Russia. Residents of the country are aware of this warned in Rostelecom, citing the problem as being caused by the equipment of Google, which owns the video service.

In particular, we are talking about the equipment used in the infrastructure of the Western giant in Russia and at the junctions of its networks with the networks of Russian operators. First of all, it is used to speed up content loading and for caching, for which the Google Global Cache system is responsible.

Due to problems with the operation of the specified equipment and the impossibility of its expansion in the conditions of growth of processed traffic, there is a serious overload of the existing capacities, including at peering junctions. This may affect the download speed and quality of playback of videos on YouTube for subscribers of all Russian operators Rostelecom

The problems with YouTube were predictable

The current situation and the related statement by Rostelecom were no surprises for the expert community. Sergey Polovnikov, editor-in-chief of the analytical agency Content Review, wrote in his Telegram-channel noted that his colleagues warned about the “inevitable degradation of the Google Global Cache infrastructure” back in December 2023. The publication indicates that the equipment was bound to start failing sooner or later and Russia does not need to do anything about it.

“Here, of course, the question arises: how did Google allow one of the main propaganda mouthpieces to rust? Well, that’s how it happened. We didn’t think it would last long. But it did. And now Google has a difficult choice – either do nothing and start losing share, or, despite the sanctions, return to Russia and start servicing its own infrastructure,” the author of the message noted.

Content Review analysts are not sure that the corporation will take the first path. As an example, they cite the experience of Samsung, which left the Russian market, but nevertheless found a way to finance individual marketing campaigns after the release of a new line of devices.

The slowdown could have been caused by a major accident

However, not everyone agreed with the version that the problems with YouTube were caused by outdated equipment. The famous tech blogger Wylsacom (real name – Valentin Petukhov) in his Telegram-channel wrote that the problem lies elsewhere.

One of the telecom operators had a very big failure. So big that the domino effect affected other providers. It will take some time to restore. However, the main thing here is that no artificial slowdown occurred Valentin Petukhovtech blogger

At the same time, he did not deny that the reason could be complex and that the failure of the Google Global Cache infrastructure could also affect the speed of loading and playing videos on YouTube.

Analysts, however, do not rule out that a solution will be found, although it may be quite complex. “No one can stop Google from deploying its CDN servers in neighboring countries, both in the European and Asian regions. Therefore, the problem is not far-fetched, but it has solutions,” says Cyber ​​Media editor-in-chief Valery Ivanov.

In his opinion, if the Western corporation does not want to restore its infrastructure in this or some other way, Russians will indeed face a deterioration in video quality and a slowdown in hosting. However, at least in the first hours after Rostelecom’s statement, this did not happen.

Not everyone believed in technical problems

Rostelecom’s announcement was immediately disseminated by almost all key media outlets and Telegram channels. Some of them presented it with an emphasis on mistrust of official information that the cause was technical in nature. Russians who are critical of the current authorities responded in the same vein.

“I think this is a sophisticated way to block a video hosting service, while explaining to the public that it’s not us, it’s YouTube itself that doesn’t import or update its CDN servers and has abandoned its users,” assumed human rights activist and media lawyer Sarkis Darbinyan (included in the register of foreign agents by the Russian Ministry of Justice).

The publication “Gazeta.Ru” also statedciting a source “close to the presidential administration,” that they plan to block the video hosting service. “There will be some degradation during July and August, that is, in some regions, YouTube’s operating conditions will worsen. In some, it will slow down, in others, the site will lag, and in some, the app will crash. And in September, the blocking will begin,” the source told the publication.

At the same time, officials denied such assumptions. In particular, the head of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, Alexander Khinshtein, in his Telegram-channel called Google’s problems “an indicator of the Russophobic policy pursued by the giants of the Western market, within the framework of which, among other things, there are “rolling blockings of channels and bloggers who tell the truth.”

“However, there are quality alternatives in Russia. I am sure that Rutube and VK will be able to take advantage of YouTube’s decline, attract more content makers and viewers to their platforms, where there is no blatant censorship,” Khinshtein concluded.

At the same time, the artificial slowdown of the service by the state is mainly assessed as an extremely ineffective solution. According to the editor-in-chief of the Cyber ​​Media portal, Valery Ivanov, there is currently no full-fledged analogue of YouTube in Russia, and all potential domestic competitors have significant shortcomings, including unclear systems of recommendations and promotion of videos, as well as a lack of content.

Slowing down or blocking YouTube is being discussed at the highest levels

The problems with the service’s operation almost coincided in time with the presentation of its domestic analogue called “Platform”, developed by the Russian IT company Rteam. Its design is almost completely copied from the foreign video hosting service, while the moderation system implies restriction of content that is contrary to Russian legislation or promotes anti-Russian rhetoric.

Before this, the issue of restricting access to YouTube was raised by various officials. Alexander Khinshtein noted that “blocking will lead to the rights of a huge number of users being violated,” and the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov transferred the question of the fate of the service to the plane of the need to develop our own video hosting services, including Rutube.

One of the first to talk about blocking the service in Russia was Alexey Pushkov, head of the Federation Council Commission on Information Policy and Interaction with the Media, back in October 2022. At that time, he promised to contact Roskomnadzor and the Prosecutor General’s Office with a proposal to consider such a scenario “as a response to the constant online aggression against Russian state resources.”