The creation of video content by everyday people is a one-way street. At least that’s YouTube’s vision for the next few years. For Kevin Allocca, leader in the area and culture and trends of the social video network at Alphabet, which owns Google, the pandemic has made people lose their shyness to make their own videos, and the trend is for this to continue even after the measures taken. distancing end up in the world, including in Brazil.

In a survey conducted by the consultancy Ipsos, at the request of YouTube, 57% of respondents said that creating video content helped them feel more connected with other people. These data were presented by Kevin Allocca in content that is part of the Cannes Lions – International Festival of Creativity, an event that has the state as official representative in the country.

According to Allocca, creating video content has made people feel more connected in such a complicated period. “People are creating more and more videos, and it has become an increasingly important tool in their lives,” says Allocca. “This experience created a whole sense of community.”

Lives, which were quite successful at the start of the pandemic, also played an important role in this. Even so, according to the survey, 64% of people in Brazil felt less alone when watching live concerts by great artists.

Brazil, by the way, gained great prominence with shows that broke audience records all over the world. The most notorious case was that of country singer Marília Mendonça, who, even singing in her own living room, reached 3.3 million people at the peak of the broadcast.

This simplicity, incidentally, may have been one of the points in favor of the singer. According to YouTube’s Trends Report, people started looking for content they could relate to. This all over the world and even with some very exotic content. One example is that there were videos of group weddings in South Korea that surpassed 1 million views.

But will this type of content continue to be on the rise even after people return to a more normal life? For Allocca, yes. “These trends are continuing and what the pandemic did was to accelerate this process”, says the executive.

No wonder podcast videos based on more informal conversations have also yielded a lot, according to YouTube. An example is the Flow Podcast, presented by Bruno Aiub, the Monark, and another by Igor Coelho, the 3K, who raked in fans during the pandemic. Since January 2020, Flow has gained more than 200 million views, according to the social network.

Revenue increase

The combination of video production and social isolation has seen YouTube earn much more in 2020. Advertising revenue on Alphabet’s social network last year grew nearly 45% to $6.8 billion compared to 2019. And these values ​​should continue to expand, as more and more YouTube has been the target of campaigns – even exclusive ones.

“Today, in advertising, there is no longer any campaign for open, paid or internet TV. Everything is video. In fact, there are already campaigns that start on YouTube and only later go to television”, says Edu Lorenzi, CEO of Publicis.

The information is from the newspaper The State of São Paulo.

