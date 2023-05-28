YouTube Stories is a feature that allows users to share short videos and photos that disappear after a short time. A feature similar to that of Instagram and Snapchat. The service offers users the ability to add filters, text, and stickers to their stories. This tool allows influencers to create more informal and interactive content, engaging their audience in a more immediate and personal way. But unfortunately, everything is destined to disappear!

YouTube: say goodbye to stories!

As you well know, a story after about 7 days ceases to exist, a fact that has now entered our daily reality. But be careful, because very soon all this will be destined to end forever.

On June 26th, YouTube has officially said enough to Stories. Users are still unable to create new ones and this means that after the day of July 3, there will no longer be any Stories to see. So, the service in other words has been definitively trashed to give more space to other features such as for example the Shorts and the Community posts, as announced by the same company:

“While Stories are disappearing, we’ve seen both community posts and short videos (Shorts) are great alternatives that offer valuable connections and conversations with audiences.”

We close on a fun note. Two days before the 26th, the same official page Twitter, announced that Stories were about to become available to even more creators than currently. In short, a little more coordination between the various departments seems necessary!