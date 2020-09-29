The Sahib Chaudhary of YouTuber, Faridabad, who made a comment in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, has been arrested by the Mumbai Police. After this incident, there is a demand in social media to release Sahil Chaudhary. Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has also come in support of Sahil Chaudhary.

Kangana has demanded the arrest of director Anurag Kashyap, demanding the immediate release of Sahil and has asked the Maharashtra government questions in the matter. Retweeting a tweet, he wrote that what is this goondaraja going on in Mumbai? No one can question the world’s most inept Chief Minister and his team? What will they do to us? Will break our house and kill? Is the Congress party responsible for this?

Somebody random files a FIR against Saahil for questioning Maha Government’s work which is his democratic right and Shaahil is jailed immediately but #PayalGhosh has filed a FIR against #AnuragKashyap many days ago for rape but he is roaming free. Kya hai yeh sab @INCIndia The https://t.co/B2S7VhlQDB – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 29, 2020

In the next tweet, Kangana demanded the arrest of Anurag Kashyap, saying that when questioned on the functioning of the Maharashtra government, someone suddenly lodges a report against Sahil, which is a democratic right and Sahil is immediately sent to jail. But Payal Ghosh has filed a rape case against Anurag Kashyap several days ago but he is moving around comfortably. What is all this Congress party?