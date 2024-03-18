Home page World

Press Split

YouTube now requires labeling of AI-generated content. A step towards transparency and against the spread of misleading videos.

In the world of YouTube There is a significant innovation: From now on it is mandatory for YouTubers to clearly indicate if their videos are made using artificial intelligence (AI) were generated. This initiative is part of a broader strategy by YouTube to ensure greater transparency and curb the spread of misleading content. This move marks a significant moment in the evolution of digital content and shows the importance of giving viewers a clear idea of ​​what is real and what is not. Also Meta recently introduced labeling of AI content on its platformsHow NEXTG.tv reported.

Transparency as a top priority: New labels for additional clarity on YouTube

YouTubers are now faced with the task of labeling their videos accordingly if they contain realistic-looking, AI-generated content. When uploading a video, creators are confronted with a checklist that asks, among other things, whether deepfake content has been used, whether material from real places or events has been altered, or whether a realistic-looking scene is depicted that never actually took place. However, disclosure is not required if the synthetic or AI-generated content is obviously unrealistic or deemed “inconsequential,” such as AI-generated animations or lighting and color adjustments.

YouTube now requires labeling of AI-generated content. © Thiago Prudencio/Imago

Information provided by creators will be shared via new labels launching today to provide additional clarity to viewers. This additional transparency is usually displayed in the extended description of the videos. However, for content that touches on more sensitive topics such as health, news, elections or finances, YouTube adds more prominent labeling directly to the video.

Automated detection and penalties

YouTube also plans to automatically display labels when creators have not disclosed the use of AI, especially for content on sensitive topics. Going forward, penalties for repeated failure to disclose will be introduced, including removal of content, suspension from the YouTube Partner Program, and other measures.

Initially, these labels will be visible to viewers on mobile devices. YouTube plans to expand to additional platforms and formats in the coming weeks, including desktop and TV. This step is an important milestone towards more transparent and responsible content creation and consumption on the platform. The company also recently announced that it… The YouTube Kids app will no longer be available on televisions from July 2024.