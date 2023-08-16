After deciding to block access for users who use adblock, YouTube announced yet another measure to curb the use of the feature to block ads on the platform. Users shared on Reddit prints of a timer that appears in the upper right corner of the screen, further preventing the feature from working.

Other users already reported in posts that YouTube was increasingly restricting adblocking, in the hope that users would use the service’s Premium subscription.



