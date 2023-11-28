Also YouTube started offering video games within the subscription Premium, with a catalog that currently amounts to 37 titles freely usable by those who have a subscription to the service.

These are very small, real titles mini-games which can be played directly within the YouTube Premium mobile or desktop app, but it could be the beginning of a larger operation on this front, in line with what is also done by other services.

The games included in the subscription are called “Playables” and have now been extended to all subscribers after an initial trial period offered to some users starting last September.

At the moment we therefore find 37 Playables available in the catalogue, but these will likely increase in the near future. The special thing is that these small pieces of software are located directly within YouTube, i.e they require no download or installation additional.