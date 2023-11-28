Also YouTube started offering video games within the subscription Premium, with a catalog that currently amounts to 37 titles freely usable by those who have a subscription to the service.
These are very small, real titles mini-games which can be played directly within the YouTube Premium mobile or desktop app, but it could be the beginning of a larger operation on this front, in line with what is also done by other services.
The games included in the subscription are called “Playables” and have now been extended to all subscribers after an initial trial period offered to some users starting last September.
At the moment we therefore find 37 Playables available in the catalogue, but these will likely increase in the near future. The special thing is that these small pieces of software are located directly within YouTube, i.e they require no download or installation additional.
37 small “Playables”
Also for this reason, these are very small games in terms of weight and size, but there are titles that work very well as quick pastimes: among these there are Angry Birds ShowdownBrain Out, Daily Solitaire, The Daily Crossword and various others.
Within the “explore” tab it is therefore possible to find the “Playables” section which contains these games that can be used directly by users without any additional download. Reportedly, the catalog will remain available until March 28, 2024, but we don’t know what will happen after that date.
This is probably still an extended test phase, at the end of which YouTube will probably decide whether to continue with this type of offer or not. This initiative comes in response to the video game offer already launched some time ago by Netflix, which in turn was part of a trend that is now also prevalent at other companies such as Apple, Amazon and others.
#YouTube #Premium #offers #free #video #games #subscription #titles