Like other subscription services in recent years, it has been revealed that Google has increased the cost of YouTube Premiumwhich allows us to enjoy all the videos on this platform without commercials, and have access to YouTube Music anywhere.

Right now, The various YouTube Premium subscriptions have increased in cost in Mexico, a movement that began in the United States last year. All those who plan to join this service will have to abide by the new prices, and those who already pay will see the changes registered on their next billing. These are the modifications:

Monthly plan: From $119 pesos to $139 pesos, that is, it increased by 20 pesos.

Family plan: From $239 pesos to $279 pesos, that is, it increased by 40 pesos.

Plan for students: From $69 pesos to $79 pesos, that is, it increased by 10 pesos.

With this, YouTube Premium has an individual annual plan, which costs $1,390 pesos. We remind you that these changes are already underway, so you better reconsider whether you want to pay more or not. In addition to commercial-free videos, the subscription also allows you to watch videos offline, enjoy YouTube Music, and watch videos in the background on mobile devices. On related topics, TikTok seeks to become more like YouTube. Likewise, the president of Mexico attacks YouTube.

Editor's Note:

I just tried YouTube Premium for a month, and while I really appreciated not having to watch commercials all the time, it's not a service I need. I prefer to listen to music on Spotify, and I don't watch videos in the background. There are people for this service, but it is not for me.

Via: The universal.