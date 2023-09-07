Google has officially confirmed a new feature called “Playables” in English, i.e. gods games which can be started directly via YouTube on mobile and computer. The feature is available to a select number of users, so you may not see it.
Through the official website we can read: “Test of “Playables” on YouTube: We are starting to test a new YouTube experience called “Playables”. Playables are games that can be played directly on YouTube on both desktop and mobile devices. If you participate in this experiment, you will see a section of YouTube called “Playables ” which will appear alongside other content in the home feed. We are testing this feature initially with a small number of users. You can view and check your Playables history and saved game progress in YouTube History”.
Confirmation of the YouTube Playables report
Reports about this news had already circulated in June and we can now confirm that they are correct. Unfortunately for now we don’t have much information on this new streaming service, we don’t know exactly what games we can try.
The reports spoke of “Stack Bounce“, a simple arcade game in which the player has to bounce a ball to break bricks. It’s a classic video game reimagined in a thousand versions. We’re certainly not talking about a Stadia-like game streaming effort, which is understandable given the recent failure.
