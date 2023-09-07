Google has officially confirmed a new feature called “Playables” in English, i.e. gods games which can be started directly via YouTube on mobile and computer. The feature is available to a select number of users, so you may not see it.

Through the official website we can read: “Test of “Playables” on YouTube: We are starting to test a new YouTube experience called “Playables”. Playables are games that can be played directly on YouTube on both desktop and mobile devices. If you participate in this experiment, you will see a section of YouTube called “Playables ” which will appear alongside other content in the home feed. We are testing this feature initially with a small number of users. You can view and check your Playables history and saved game progress in YouTube History”.