Google plans to launch a new online gaming product for Youtube called playables. This gaming technology will allow members to instantly play games through mobile devices or computers using the application of Youtube.

“Gaming has always been a focus in Youtube. We are always experimenting with new features, but we don’t have anything to announce at this time,” said a representative from Youtube.

This is not the first foray of Google in the field of games. The company had a failed attempt with Google Stadiawhich closed on January 18, 2023. Since then, Google has tried to recycle the technology for other uses, including the fitness app Platoonbut again it did not achieve the necessary traction to continue its use.

“Although the focus of stadium to stream games to consumers was built on a strong technological foundation, it has not achieved the user acceptance we had hoped for, so we have made the difficult decision to start scaling back our streaming service stadium“.

Unlike Google Stadiawhich used a cloud-based platform through Chrome and Chromecast, playables will use the well-established platform of Youtube to run games.

There are already hundreds of thousands of channels on YouTube Gaming Live where fans can watch players live stream gameplay and share strategies, so expanding into supporting online gaming isn’t something too far off the mark from Youtube. The real question is whether this move will be popular with gamers who are already pretty attached to their gaming rigs but always seem interested in trying out new innovations.

At the moment, Google is running internal tests while employees test playables. There are rumors that several games are already available, although the only one mentioned so far is called Stack Bounce, an arcade-style brick-breaking game. It is not yet known when (or if) the game service will be available to members of Youtube.

Via: Cord Cutters News

Editor’s note: I think Google has no idea what they are doing, I feel like they are scratching the surface of a good idea but they don’t know how to crystallize it or who to direct it to, does this have to do with the person who is running this division? I would bet yes.