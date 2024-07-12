Rostelecom warns of possible disruptions in YouTube in Russia

On Friday, July 12, Rostelecom warned of possible disruptions in the operation of the YouTube video hosting service in Russia. The cause was said to be technical problems in the operation of equipment belonging to the American company Google, which owns the platform, reported on the provider’s website. It is expected that because of them, YouTube videos will start loading slowly on Russian devices. In addition, the quality of the videos will deteriorate.

Russians warned about problems with access to YouTube

Google lost access to its network infrastructure in Russia in 2022. Over the past two years, the equipment has begun to wear out, but the company cannot repair it.

Rostelecom reported that due to problems with the use of equipment, as well as due to the growth of processed traffic, there is a serious overload of existing capacities. The company clarified that this concerns equipment that is used for caching and accelerating the loading of content from Google services, mainly the YouTube video hosting service.

This may affect the download speed and playback quality of YouTube videos for subscribers of all Russian operators. Rostelecom

How did the State Duma react?

Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, Information Technology and Communications Anton Gorelkin emphasizedthat the degradation of Google’s equipment would inevitably affect the speed of access to YouTube.

“After the start of the special military operation (SVO), the corporation essentially abandoned its CDN servers located on Russian territory, and now it has started to fail,” the deputy explained. The politician added that the slowdown in access speed to the video hosting will now occur “not by decision of the regulator, but for natural reasons.”

The State Duma had previously allowed for the possibility of slowing down YouTube

In June Gorelkin statedthat the option of slowing down YouTube in Russia seems more realistic than completely blocking the service. “Moreover, most likely, the regulator will first use not blocking, but another restrictive measure – slowing down the access speed,” the deputy noted.

He also said that the bill banning advertising on blocked resources will affect YouTube even if the speed slows down. “This means that advertising integrations, which Russian content makers are now actively doing on the American video hosting site, will be illegal,” he emphasized.

According to Gorelkin, this innovation would give Russian YouTube analogues a chance to “compete for advertisers”

Shortly before YouTube slowdown, its domestic analogue was introduced in Russia

In May, a new analogue of YouTube was introduced in Russia, a service called “Platform”. The interface and functions of “Platform” are similar to YouTube. It is known that the video hosting has a system of recommendations, promotion and analytics tools, and subtitles are available in videos. In addition, users will be presented with a short video format.

The service’s moderation system restricts content that violates Russian laws and promotes anti-Russian rhetoric.

Gorelkin announced in May that a new analogue of YouTube would be introduced in Russia. At that time, he also reported that he had sent an appeal to Roskomnadzor asking them to consider additional measures to influence foreign services.