In the war of the streaming sites there always has to be a loser, and this time it has been revealed that YouTube Originals, where we originally saw the birth of cobra kai, has withdrawn from this fight, since This platform will close its doors next March.

Through a statement, it has been confirmed that YouTube Originals will say goodbye forever on March 1, 2022. In this way, the company intends to redirect resources to divisions such as the Creator Shorts Fund, Black Voices and Live Shopping. This was what Robert Kyncl, director of business of YouTube, commented on it:

“There are currently more than 2 million creators in the YouTube Partner Program and our community has never been more successful – we have paid out more than $30 billion to creators, artists and media companies in the last three years.”

All content creators who still have a contract with this platform will not be affected by this announcement. Although YouTube Originals started off on the right foot with productions like cobra kai, quickly the platform took over content created by youtubers, something that seems was not liked by the general public.

YouTube’s subscription service has never felt special, while the ability to remove ads and listen to music on a locked phone is impressive, original and exclusive content has never been its forte, and it’s good to see that at least other divisions that have potential are supported.

