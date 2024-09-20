The most-used video platform follows in the footsteps of DirecTV, Sling TV and Hulu who place targeted ads on pause screens.

The new ad space is reaching more and more people, and they are not happy. Every time you pause a video, you will see a new ad on YouTube.

According to a company spokesperson, they have seen “a strong response from advertisers and critics since we introduced this new advertising space to all advertisers.”

You’ll soon see more ads on YouTube, even if you pause it

YouTube began studying the use of pause screen ads in 2023 with certain advertisers. Now, the project is viewed favorably by customers but not so much by users, since if you pause the video it is to stop listening and not have a commercial making noise.

Within Reddit You can see the large number of complaints about the ads on these screens. The new ads not only appear on the website, you will also see them when you pause videos on the mobile application from YouTube, according to other users of the site.

It should be noted that ads on the pause screen are not a new concept. Streaming services like AT&T’s DirecTV and Hulu show ads when the screen is paused if you have one of the lower-tier subscription plans.

Similarly, Amazon on Fire tablets also displays ads on the lock screen. In fact, the company announced in May that it plans to expand its offering of advertising space for the devices.

What do you think about the idea of ​​having ads while you’re not watching a video on YouTube?

