YouTube you will certainly know it, it is one of the best known platforms where you can watch videos of all kinds as well as listen to your favorite music. Today we want to talk to you about the latter, as YouTube Music has also introduced i mood filters!

YouTube Music for web is updated!

Surely it will have happened to you in the past to listen to music through the appropriate dedicated section of one of the most loved and used platforms by users. Searching for your favorite songs, watching music videos from the artists we love and reading the comments of people who share our interests is priceless, but what if you are not looking for a specific song but just want to listen to a certain type of music that combaci with our mood of the moment?

YouTube Music is now also meeting us in its web version. As you may have known for years now, the application for mobile devices had buttons through which real mood-based filters could be applied. Have you received good news and want to celebrate with upbeat music? Or is it a little dull day and you prefer sad songs to listen to while watching the rain outside the window?

Apply these filters it has always been very easy but unfortunately the web version did not offer the same possibility. Now the situation changes as the famous keys have also been added on the internet! In short, a novelty that many users have been waiting for for years and that we are more than happy to be able to exploit from the comfort of our trusty PC.