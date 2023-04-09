YouTube Music is now a worthy rival against other services that offer subscription-based music streaming. After all mom Google has every interest in competing in this sector and continues to improve its service accordingly. If you are curious about the latest news about it, stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed!

YouTube Music: Live lyrics have arrived!

On Android and iOS these days Youtube Music is being enriched with features! Specifically, the app currently allows you to view song lyrics when you open the central tab below the play button. Anyway, a bit like Spotify the text is highlighted and scrolls automatically. If you are impatient to try this novelty, know that the release is taking place in stages and could also arrive on your device very soon.

We will obviously keep you informed, also because the company has promised to implement additional music-related features in the near future. Therefore, only for the moment we can do nothing but give you an appointment for the next article!