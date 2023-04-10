YouTube Music has now become a worthy rival to all other subscription music services. After all mom Google is making a full and constant effort to provide the best possible service to its users. If you are curious about the latest news about it, stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed!

YouTube Music Adds Grid View to Your Library!

YouTube Music continues to improve day after day with interesting new features and really not bad additional features. Whether it’s real innovative or useful features, or just a few aesthetic and organizational renewal, Google tries every day to improve its service.

The latest news is apparently that relating to the new grid view just inserted for the Collection page, that is, the personal library of one’s songs. Surely it is an aesthetic and comfort factor, given that some may still prefer the old list, but everything is particularly useful on tablets where the new grid manages to organize spaces more efficiently.

In short, an interesting novelty that we can’t wait to try and that the company is distributing right now. We can’t wait to see what else YouTube Music has in store for us and of course we will keep you updated!