YouTube is one of the most famous and still most used platforms by users for viewing and sharing videos of all kinds, and as you well know over the years the social network has been continuously updated to renew itself and keep up with the user needs. Today we really want to talk to you about yet another dedicated update this time to podcasts!

YouTube: Announce first changes for podcasts!

As you may know, there have been rumors about a possible arrival of podcasts on YouTube for some time now and apparently the giant of video streaming would be moving in that direction. The novelty was unceremoniously announced last week by updating a post on the official forum, where they are indicated all the most important experiments in progress.

As for the interface, the changes are various: we obviously have a dedicated tab in the YouTube Studio content menu, a new item within the “Create” button, the ability to transform a normal Playlist in a collection of podcast episodes and also a series of dedicated analytics.

Everything would be reserved only for desktop users and all these changes have probably been released to a very small number of users, as at this moment there are still no images of any kind on the net that portray these innovations. Obviously in case something more precise is released, we will keep you updated so stay tuned, and only for the moment we will give you an appointment for the next article!