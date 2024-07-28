There Russia is ready to take action against YouTube. The first move will be to reduce the speed of navigation within the streaming site. The reasons are various and date back to the conflict in Ukraine that began in February 2022, with Google Russia that ended up bankrupt and the multinational took a stand against Moscow, also obscuring channels considered pro-Russian such as Sputnik News and Russia Today.

Google’s stance against Russia

After the start of the war in Ukraine in 2022, Google has changed its moderation terms to focus heavily on YouTube channels that could promote Moscow’s propaganda. Among them, we have Sputnik News and Russia Today, both of which have been blacked out. The Kremlin has pressured Google to make the two channels available again.

Therefore, the Californian company has not given in to Russian demands and the channels mentioned continue to be invisible outside of Russia. For this reason, Moscow is now ready to take drastic measures against Google. The first moves were announced a few days ago, with Russia targeting YouTube.

Moscow vs YouTube

Last July 26th, Kremlin deputy Alexander Khinshtein announced that measures will be taken against YouTube. In practice, in Moscow, the streaming platform browsing speed will be reduced by 70% with lowering of the download and upload speed of videos. Khinshtein accuses Google of not having complied with national moderation rules.

Serious accusations from Roskomnadzor, the telecommunications body in Russia, which accused the American multinational of having favored the bankruptcy of its headquarters in Russia by completely ignoring the situation there. Meanwhile, the Kremlin has already sanctioned Google in previous years with heavy fines and, who knows, if all this will not translate into further sanctions.