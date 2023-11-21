In recent weeks, people have been having problems with the YouTube browser, as for some reason, the video takes a while to activate after about five seconds after the user reaches the destination window, making some wonder if There are some kind of problems with the connection. However, it is not about that, but rather Google is implementing a measure to protect those who generate millions of views on the platform.

As mentioned by the company, the decision has been made to implement something like this for those who do not use the Premium service, which allows users to watch the videos they want, without the need to consume ads on banners or in the middle of the reproductions. However, since there are people who use applications like adblockit is necessary that said seconds of interruption apply for it to be considered as applied advertising.

Here what they said with a spokesperson for Google:

We’ve activated an effort to urge viewers with ad blockers enabled to allow ads on YouTube or try YouTube Premium for an ad-free experience. Users who have ad blockers installed may experience suboptimal display, regardless of which browser they are using.

In various places on the Internet they reported that this is happening much more in browsers like Mozilla, Edge, Safariamong others who have put their anti-ad applications, leaving aside Chrome. However, the information is false according to the company, but they are trying to do their best so that users choose to make the corresponding payment and enjoy the benefits.

For its part, there are people who have tried to modify this to avoid the rules, but every time it is done, YouTube finds a way to block it. So at some point you will have to give in to the other’s demands. At least Google decide to enter into legal terms with those who develop these ad jumps,

Via: Android Authority

Editor’s note: At the end of the day, it’s your video-watching platform, so there shouldn’t be any problems if you don’t want people to use ad blockers. We’ll see if in the end people get tired of releasing these types of applications that they modify in some way.