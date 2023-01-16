YouTube it is a service that you will use many times during the day, it is the largest video container in the world which has been the fortune of many users and others.

After telling you here about the first effect that the Premium service set up by the company could have, today the time has come to tell you some news that, if it were to come true, could completely disrupt the platform. If you are curious stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed!

YouTube May Soon Play TV Channels!

YouTube is no longer a small island lost in the sea, there are now many competitors and among the sharks you always have to find new ways to save yourself. The platform undergoes constant changes and today we want to bring you a news reported by the largest broadcasters in the world.

Apparently, there is a rumor that Google is trying a new service (obviously free) that would allow stream some TV channels. Of course, there would be no ads. But it would be just like watching TV.

Where is Google’s profit in this service? Big G could take until 45% of the profits in exchange for space on your platform. In any case, it is a reality that will first of all involve large states such as America, but obviously we will keep you informed in case something moves in the beautiful country in the future. One thing is certain, it would be one Revolution that would change a part of YouTube. In your opinion, good or bad?