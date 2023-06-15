As much is known, the platform of Youtube It is already a way of generating income for many people in the world, this may be to a greater or lesser extent for some, since there are those who are millionaires and others who are up to date with money. However, to get to that point, very complex requirements were required, which would now be easier.

Previously, users of the platform had to get 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 watch hours, but this last number should be with certain days of time. And now in some countries this has changed as you now need 500 subscribers, have 3 videos posted in the last 90 days or 3,000 hours of watch time.

This results in users now being able to make videos sponsored by third parties, earn money from Google Ads that can be inserted into the videos themselves. In the same way, fans of the content creator can become members of the channel, they can donate through the super chat in streams and they can also give super thanks in videos.

The new rules come in the face of the recent controversy with twitch, because a few days ago they released rules that content creators have not liked, especially that of not putting advertising banners on their interface. However, it seems that they are going to change this before they lose all the partners they have signed.

Via: TR

Editor’s note: It’s a good option for smaller content creators, as getting into the focus of viewers is now more difficult due to the platform’s algorithm. It seems that things are slowly improving.