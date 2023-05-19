From YouTube we talk to you often and you will surely know what it is, after all we are talking about the most famous streaming service ever and used by millions of users. Today we are unfortunately here to give you some bad news regarding advertising, which apparently they are about to become much more annoying!

YouTube ads on smart TVs are on the rise

Just recently we told you about how YouTube decided to block ad blockers thus preventing annoying advertising from the platform without paying a premium subscription. Well bad news never comes alone and apparently the company has now decided to introduce advertising of 30 seconds impossible to skip on all its smart TV apps.

This is not just a test but an official announcement given by the company during the Brandcast dedicated to advertisers. It sounds like bad news but in reality in many cases two 15-second ads were already offered, so you shouldn’t notice too much difference unless frequency is not increased.

However, the news does not end here, because apparently the “pause experience” has also been announced, i.e. the ads that appear when you decide to pause a video. In short, interesting news for advertisers, we obviously hope they don’t go making the user experience worse!