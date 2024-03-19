During the upload process to the platform, creators will be required to specify whether “modified or synthetic” content, including that produced through generative AI, is used to represent people, places or events in a way that could be confused with reality

YouTube has introduced an innovative labeling tool that will require content creators to explicitly disclose the use of AI-generated materials or synthetic content in their videos. During the process of uploading and publishing videos to the platform, creators will be required to specify whether “modified or synthetic” content, including content produced through generative AI, is used to represent people, places or events in a way that could be confused with reality. However, YouTube's new policy states that it will not need to identify content that is “clearly unrealistic, animated, includes special effects, or used generative AI to assist in production.” This distinguishes between creative and helpful use of AI and use that could mislead viewers about the veracity of the content.

Importantly, the platform will also not require creators to disclose their use of generative AI for productivity-related tasks, such as generating scripts, content ideas, or automatic captioning. YouTube's new tool, integrated into the Content Creator Studio, will generate labels that will be visible in the extended description at the front of the video player. For videos that cover more sensitive topics, such as health, news, elections, or finance, YouTube announced that it will place an even more prominent label directly on the video itself. The platform has announced that users will begin to notice these innovations in the coming weeks, first on the mobile application and subsequently also on the desktop and TV versions. This announcement follows closely the initiative of rival Meta Platforms, which last month outlined plans to label images used on its platforms and generated by rivals' AI services.