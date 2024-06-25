Recent analysis suggests that YouTube’s main app will soon also allow users to control how long videos play, improving the overall experience and making time management easier.

YouTube is finally responding to one of the most frequent requests from its users: the introduction of a sleep timer in android app . This feature, already present in YouTube Music since 2023, aims to compete with other music platforms such as Spotify, which have been offering this convenience for some time.

An eagerly awaited sleep timer function

An analysis of the APK of the 19.25.33 beta version of the YouTube app for Android, conducted by Android Authority in collaboration with AssembleDebug, revealed the development of a sleep timer feature. This innovation will allow users to set a time limit for video playback, after which playback will automatically stop. The app’s dialog suggests that users will be able to freely choose whether to continue watching or listening for longer periods.

References to the sleep timer in the APK code of the 19.25.33 beta version of the YouTube app for Android

Another interesting aspect of this new feature is the possibility that the timer appears as a notification. This improvement will ensure a seamless usage process, providing users with more intuitive and immediate control of playback. While it is not yet clear how long the development process will take, the Android user community will welcome this feature, which is expected to be implemented in a future update.

The report also mentions a potential future option called “end of video.” This feature would allow you to stop playback at the end of the video, similar to the “end of song” feature in YouTube Music. However, no references to this feature were found in the current beta version. If introduced, this option would offer an additional level of customization and control to users.

The lack of a sleep timer in the YouTube app has thus far forced users to resort to workarounds and third-party apps. This process, often complicated and not very intuitive, made the experience less satisfying than that offered by competing platforms. For example, iPhone users can already set a system-wide timer that stops playback automatically. The introduction of this feature on Android will be a big step forward for YouTube, answering a long-standing request from its user base.

And what do you think of the introduction of the sleep timer on YouTube for Android? Share your opinions in the comments below.