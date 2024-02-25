Platform had 8.6% viewing on television screens in January; Netflix ranked 2nd on the Nielsen list

O YouTube was the top streamer in the US in January. It had 8.6% viewership on television screens in January. It ranked 1st for the 12th consecutive month. A Netflix comes 2nd in ranking, with 7.9%. Prime Video is in 3rd, with 2.8%. You data are from Nielsen.

Streaming overall was the most popular channel for North American viewers. Captured 36% of TV usage. Next comes cable TV, with 27.9%.

TV usage increased by 3.7% in January compared to December and increased by 1.4% compared to January 2023.

According to Nielsen, one of the reasons for the increase is the cold weather recorded in January in the USA. To give you an idea, more than 80 people died in 10 states of the country by January 20 due to the low temperatures – which, in some regions, exceeded –30 ºC.