YouTube is conducting a new experiment for to limit the use of adblocker , i.e. all those software that eliminate advertising from videos. The system allows you to watch three videos with blocked ads, then the platform asks you to turn off the installed adblocker or subscribe to a premium subscription.

The risks

The message against ad blockers

Many users on Reddit are sharing images showing the warning received using an adblocker software: “The video player will be blocked after three videos. It appears that you are using an ad blocker. The video stream will be blocked until YouTube is filtered or the ad blocker is deactivated.”

The message goes on to mention that the advertising guarantees the survival of YouTube, thus being able to keep it free for hundreds of millions of people, and that if you want you can subscribe to the Premium subscription.

Some have reported that the blocks are also being tested on mobile systems. Was Google herself to explain to the TechCrunch magazine that trials are underway, aimed at encouraging subscriptions or preventing advertisements from being blocked.

Last year YouTube said it had more than 80 million of subscribers between Music and Premium.