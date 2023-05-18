When researchers from a nonprofit organization that studies social media wanted to understand the connection between the videos of Youtube and gun violence, created accounts on the platform that imitated the behavior of children typical living in the United States.

They simulated two nine-year-old boys who liked video games. The accounts were identical, except that one of them clicked on videos recommended by Youtubewhile the other ignored the platform’s suggestions.

The account that clicked on the suggestions of Youtube she was soon inundated with graphic videos of school shootings, tactical firearms training videos, and instructions on how to convert weapons to automatics. A video showed a little girl of school age wielding a pistol; another showed a shooter using a .50 caliber handgun to shoot a mannequin head filled with blood and life-like brain mass. Many of these videos violate the own policies of Youtube against violent or gory content.

These findings demonstrate that despite the norms of Youtube and content moderation efforts, the platform is failing to stop the spread of disturbing videos that could traumatize children vulnerable or lead them down dark paths of extremism and violence.

Video games are one of the most popular activities for children. You can play a game like ‘call of duty‘ unfinished in a gun store, but Youtube gets them there,” said Katie Paul, director of the Technology Transparency Project, the research group that published its findings on Youtube on Tuesday. “It’s not the videogames, it’s not the children. It’s the algorithms.”

The accounts that followed the videos suggested by Youtube they received 382 different firearm-related videos in a single month, or about 12 per day. Instead, accounts that ignored the recommendations of Youtube they only received a total of 34 weapons-related videos.

The researchers also created accounts imitating 14-year-old boys, and those accounts also received similar levels of gun and violence-related content.

One of the recommended videos for accounts was titled “How a Switch Works on a Glock (Educational Purposes Only)”. Youtube it subsequently removed the video after determining that it violated its rules; two weeks later, a nearly identical video surfaced with a slightly modified name, and that video is still available.

A spokeswoman for Youtube championed platform protections for children and noted that parental permission is required for users under the age of 17 to use the site; accounts of users under 13 years of age are linked to their parents’ account. “We offer several options for younger viewers,” the company wrote in an emailed statement. “…that are designed to create a safer experience for tweens and teens.”

Via: abc

Editor’s note: I think there are many factors to consider, however, luckily in our country we don’t have a problem like this amplified in the way it happens in the United States. Opining from the outside, it would not hurt to take a look at the regulation of weapons and how easy it is to acquire one in that country.