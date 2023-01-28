YouTube is now one of the most used platforms ever. Born almost by chance, in just a few years it has managed to beat all expectations and world records. Today we are here to tell you about a really curious whodunit, related to the older video of the platform. What’s going to happen?

YouTube is the platform’s oldest video

Anyone who has a minimum of culture related to the world of YouTube has until today assumed that “Me at the zoo” is the first video ever uploaded on the platform on April 23, 2005. In recent days, however, another video has been discovered , currently unlisted which would appear to be even older. The date of this video dates back to April 5, 2005 and the title is “Welcome to YouTube!!!”. We’ll leave it to you below, but don’t expect anything special as it fully reflects the style of the time. With a title in large letters and the song “Jump” playing in the background for about 49 seconds.

Strange right? So strange that the same company ran for cover clarifying that “Me at the zoo” remains the oldest video on the platform:

“We are aware of an issue that allowed the upload date of this video to be changed and are working on a fix. Rest assured, the oldest video on YouTube will always be “Me at the Zoo,” which was uploaded on April 23, 2005 by one of our co-founders and helped kick-start more than 17 years of creativity on the platform.” .

In short, apparently everything was actually caused by a bug of some sort. One thing is certain, all’s well that ends well because in an instant the convictions of millions of people were almost shattered, firmly convinced that “Me at the zoo” was the oldest video ever uploaded!