The video hosting platform YouTube suspended Donald Trump indefinitely on Wednesday, while his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, will no longer be able to make money from his recordings.

YouTube, which suspended the account of the now-former president (2.77 million subscribers) for the first time on January 13 after the violent assault on the Capitol on January 6, announced a week ago that it was extending this suspension for seven days.

The US platform, owned by Google, had been criticized for the slowness of its response, compared to the more radical measures of other social networks. YouTube simply suspended the broadcast of new videos in the official chain of the ex-president.

“In light of the concern about the still possible acts of violence, Donald J Trump’s chain will continue to be suspended, “a YouTube spokeswoman told the outlet. Politician.

Furthermore, YouTube confirmed on Tuesday that it had temporarily prevented Rudy Giuliani from benefiting from its “partner” program for repeatedly failing to respect the platform’s rules on disinformation during the US elections.

Trump, banned from the main social networks. Photo: EFE

The lawyer, whose chain has 600,000 subscribers, lost access to certain functions and you can no longer receive money from advertising space broadcast before the videos.

The 76-year-old former mayor of New York, who is also risking expulsion from the New York bar association, fed the conspiracy theories by ensuring that the elections were rigged for the benefit of Trump’s rival, Democrat Joe Biden.

On January 10, after the attack on the Capitol, the social networks TikTok and even the Parler application, the most used by extremist groups in the United States, and the Amazon platform joined the efforts of Google, Apple, Twitter and Facebook to block the outgoing president’s allegations of electoral fraud and threats and violent messages from his supporters.

Social networks were a loudspeaker that the former president used to address his followers and put pressure on the rest of the Government and the public powers of the country during his term.

With information from AFP.

SL