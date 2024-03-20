YouTube establishes a new policy for videos considered “realistic”, with the aim of offering greater clarity regarding the production of content using AI.

Numerous companies and platforms are faced with the ever-increasing spread of content generated by artificial intelligence and they are trying to understand how to manage the phenomenon efficiently. One of the main concerns is the labeling of such materials to ensure clarity on the originexplicitly signaling when an AI model is responsible for creating a photo, video, or audio snippet. In response to this need, YouTube introduced new guidelines for labeling videos generated by these means. In addition, YouTube announced that creators, when uploading videos, they will have to declare if the contents have been created or modified through the use of artificial intelligence.

Non-authenticity labels YouTube has created a new section dedicated to edited content, where creators will be able to indicate if people, places or events in the video have been digitally altered From today onwards, anyone who uploads a video that appears realistic, generated through altered or “synthetic” content will be required to report it for transparency.

The platform defines it as realistic anything that could easily be mistaken for a real scene, person, or place. See also Crown Wars: The Black Prince is a tactical RPG coming to PC and consoles If a creator uses the synthetic voice of a real person to narrate a video or replaces an individual's face with that of another person, they will be required to apply an appropriate label.

Furthermore, you will also have to declare any interventions on the filming of a real event or place, such as modifying an existing panorama or simulating a fire in a real building. YouTube warns that if creators do not comply with these provisions, it may take action by forcefully applying the labels.

While allowing time to adjust to the new rules, the company plans to sanction those who persist in violating themomitting warnings where necessary.

In this transition phase, there will be no penalties, but in the future YouTube has stated that it will be adamant.

For repeated violations, creators may have their content removed, their account suspended, and additional unspecified fines.