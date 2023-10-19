Youtube is cracking down on the use of ad blockers on its site, warning users of the streaming service owned by Google to disable privacy tools. The users of Youtube have been complaining about this measure in redditsince videos are blocked if people refuse to watch ads on the service.

If you don’t want to disable your ad blocker, Google has another solution: subscribe to YouTube Premium for $13.99 dollars.

Although it may seem sudden, this change has been in the works for some time. According to an article on the technology site The Verge, Youtube began testing this process in June.

Now, this test is intensifying. Yeah Youtube detects that you are using ad blockers, a pop-up window will appear that says:

“Ad blockers are not allowed on Youtube“.

Then describe how ads keep Youtube free and asks people to subscribe to YouTube Premium if you do not want to see ads. The business model of Googleowner of Youtuberevolves around advertising, so the service is going to restrict ad blockers if it can.

With this in mind, Sean Wright, an independent security researcher, says that banning ad blockers in Youtube It is “unsurprising.”

“Content creators could earn income through these ads,” he says. “Detecting ad blockers is not something new and there are other sites that already do it.”

Furthermore, as pointed out Youtubead blockers are against their terms of service.

“The use of ad blockers violates the Terms of Service of Youtube“a spokesperson for Youtube. “We have launched a global effort to urge viewers with ad blockers enabled to allow ads on Youtube or try YouTube Premium for an ad-free experience. Ads support a diverse ecosystem of creators globally and enable billions to access their favorite content on Youtube.”

Youtube will clamp down on anyone who tries to find ways to circumvent its ad blocker ban. Affected viewers will receive notifications urging them to allow ads on Youtube. If you continue to use ad blockers despite repeated requests to allow ads on Youtubeplayback may be disabled.

Youtube says that ad blocker detection is nothing new, noting that other publishers often ask viewers to disable ad blockers.

Youtube has access to advanced technology that helps it detect ad blockers and ask you to disable them.

Wright suggests that if you want to continue using Youtubeyou can try to determine if your ad blocker allows some type of whitelisting.

“Another alternative is to have a separate browser without an ad blocker installed,” he suggests. “Finally, the last and perhaps the easiest solution is to pay for the premium subscription.”

Others have described how you can get around the ad blocker ban, but it’s an annoying process.

The ad blocking service Adblock Plus He also has some recommendations on his site. If you see the anti-ad blocking wall of Youtuberecommends keeping your filter lists up to date so that changes made by filter list authors are applied to your extension.

He also suggests adding to Youtube to your allow list so that the ad blocking wall doesn’t prevent you from seeing the content you want.

“While this means allowing ads from Youtube, Adblock Plus It will continue to block pop-ups and other annoying ads everywhere for you,” he says.

Via: Forbes

Editor’s note: I got the notice, then I got another one saying that my account was going to be blocked if I didn’t deactivate my blocker for three videos. And since then nothing has happened. But, I suppose the measures are going to get stricter as time goes by.