YouTube would enable a new tool to its application, for all its users Manzana, regardless of whether they have a subscription Premium service. Is about Picture-in-Picture, a function that allows you to see the content of another app different from the one open on a small screen on your devices.

This was announced by the portal MacRumors, who spoke with a company spokesperson and confirmed that they will no longer only be subscribers Premium of your service, but even those who do not have it, will have the support.

“Picture-in-Picture (PiP) allows users to watch YouTube videos in a small mini player while simultaneously browsing outside of the YouTube application on your mobile device “, assures its source.

“We are starting to roll out PiP for YouTube Premium members on iOS and plan to launch PiP for all iOS users“, they assured.

However, this measure it would only be effective in the short term for users in the United States, so first you would have to wait for it to be implemented in this country, a similar case with Android.

The portal collects that it has constantly come and gone with this type of functions in the YouTube app for Apple devices, however, once with the official support, users will have to stop experimenting with the settings for more convenience with their use of the app.

It should also be noted that This measure would only be for iOS devices, that is, iPhone, depending on the source, and Clarion complements that iPad users they would also have permanent access to the feature, which was available for a limited time after the release of iOS 14.5, but it was withdrawn, causing annoyance to users.

They also pick up what to activate Picture-in-Picture it’s simple: just play the video you want to see in this mode, and press the start button, as a result, it comes out a small floating window that you can move around the screen and place where it best suits you., so you open a new app. Will the new YouTube feature be really useful in iPhone?

How to use Picture-in-Picture on YouTube for Android?

According to the official Google page, use Picture-in-Picture on Android it is possible, but not all users can do itTo do this, you have to meet some of these conditions:

People who have a YouTube Premium subscription and use mobile devices anywhere in the world

Android users residing in the United States with Android Oreo (i.e. Android 8) or later versions and your device allows to play advertisements with the function of Picture-in-Picture

Do you meet any of these characteristics? You will have to go to a video and press your button home, to see if the floating screen comes out. It is also important that check in Settings or Settings if the app has permission to run with Picture-in-Picture.

