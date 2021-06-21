After almost a year of waiting, YouTube will finally reinstall the Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode for all iPhone and iPad users. The update will allow watch videos while doing other things on their devices.

The feature allows users to view videos of the platform through a small mini player while simultaneously browsing outside of the YouTube app on your mobile device.

This novelty will be implemented gradually. It has started in the United States, but its developer has promised to expand its reach to other continents, regardless of whether the user is a YouTube Premium member on iOS.

Without prior notice, the app allowed Picture-in-Picture to be used in iOS 14.5. However, it was apparently a limited trial for certain users, because not everyone had the opportunity to take advantage of it.

From an iPad or iPhone, you can watch on-screen videos while doing other activity. AP Photo.

To activate it you simply have to go to the home screen of the cell phone while a video is playing within the platform, leaving the YouTube app in the background. At the moment a small floating window will open that will continue to show the video.

Thus concludes a long period of waiting and mystery around this characteristic, since YouTube did not clarify whether PiP would be available only to users of its paid membership.

PiP mode debuted as one of the main attractions of iOS 14. Netflix and Twitch users quickly took advantage of it while doing other activities on their iPhone.

But without warning it was deactivated, which unleashed a wave of criticism towards the platform. The idea of ​​the company, to attract new customers, was to offer some exclusive features through YouTube Premium.

When it comes to Apple, the company was not happy with the app disabling a key feature of the system and has repeatedly made it known.

Consumption in a pandemic

YouTube’s Culture and Trends team just released their latest global report, which analyzes video production and consumption trends on the platform during the last year of the pandemic.

“Watching videos with other people, either physically or virtually, increases immediacy, generating a stronger sense of connection. We have seen this trend develop with a boom in live streamed events, while viewers continue to search for ways to connect and be together, “says the company.

People broadcast on screens too of your televisions much more than before and a great motivation for this is the concept of presenting something to someone else.



Many stream the videos from their computer to the television. Reuters photo

According to an Ipsos study for YouTube, for For 53% of people, a video they watched during the past 12 months helped them feel like they were in a different place.

This longing for connection was manifested in various ways within the platform, like the live finals that brought people together remotely: from soccer to gaming to even freestyle rap, a growing phenomenon on YouTube.

So far this year, videos with “Egoland” in the title have added more than 280 million views and views related to the survival game Rust grew more than 300% in January 2021 compared to December 2020.

85% of people have watched a livestream in the last 12 months.

The live presentation of Marilia Mendoça, from the living room of her house, had a peak of 3.3 million viewers simultaneously.

Videos that include “With me” in their title, for example, racked up more than 2 billion views globally in 2020.

SL