SAN FRANCISCO — Two years ago, YouTube abandoned its bold plan to beat Hollywood at its own game.

The video platform had been trying to develop the next Netflix, but it failed to gain traction. So it canceled shows and turned to the user-created content that had made it a household name.

Today, YouTube consistently ranks as the most popular streaming service on American televisions, outpacing the companies it once sought to emulate. The platform’s unlikely rise to the top shows that more than a decade into the streaming era, the internet has continued to change the nature of television and viewer habits.

YouTube viewership on TVs soared in the pandemic, when people were stuck at home and keen to consume more content. The trend has continued, in a sign of growing interest in a more relaxed TV experience. Its popularity underscores the stark differences between YouTube’s hands-off approach to content creation and the billion-dollar bets of old-guard media companies like Disney, Paramount and NBCUniversal.

Since Netflix began offering original content in 2012, TV networks have been racing to outdo each other with major investments. Netflix alone spends $17 billion a year on new series and movies, as well as older shows from other companies’ libraries.

On YouTube, everyday creators decide what to make and cover the costs of production. If a video racks up views and advertising dollars, YouTube sends creators 55 percent of those revenues. If a video flops, it doesn’t lose money. The company says it has paid creators and partners $70 billion for content over the past three years — but always after making money, without having to take any risks.

The decision to put content decisions in the hands of creators was the most important lesson the company learned, said Neal Mohan, YouTube’s chief executive.

“Our creators are much better at predicting what our fans and audiences want,” he said. “This is television remade for a new generation.”

Mohan said 150 million people in the U.S. watch YouTube on TVs every month, seeing the same things that are popular on phones: quips from Mr. Beast, YouTube’s biggest creator; music videos; and TikTok-style vertical videos called Shorts.

YouTube has topped the list of TV streaming time for 17 consecutive months, according to data from Nielsen, which tracks TV viewership. In June, its share soared to 9.9 percent, setting a record for any streaming platform. That doesn’t include viewers watching from a phone, tablet or computer. It also doesn’t include the YouTube TV app, which offers traditional network and cable channels for a fee.

The video service also does well among younger viewers. In May, about 48 percent of its TV audience were people under 34, Nielsen found. Only Disney+, with its kid-friendly content, does better in that demographic.