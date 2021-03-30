An Italian mafia fugitive from justice did not know that he would fall into the hands of the Italian police for posting several cooking videos.

Marc Ferien-Claude Pierre was arrested after appearing on “YouTube” with cooking videos in which he concealed his face but neglected to cover his tattoos.

Police said Marc had lived a quiet life in Boca Chica, in the Dominican Republic, where Italian expatriates considered him a “foreigner”.

According to RT, Pierre Harb has been in the air since 2014, when Italian prosecutors ordered his arrest on charges of trafficking cocaine in the Netherlands on behalf of the Cacciola group of the Ndrangheta mafia.

And Francesco Pelli, another member of the Ndrangheta mafia, was arrested today in Portugal, after he stayed on the run for 14 years and was considered one of the most dangerous Italian fugitives, in a clinic in Lisbon where he was receiving treatment for the Corona virus.