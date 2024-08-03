High quality YouTube videos do not play in almost all browsers

YouTube has stopped playing high-quality videos in almost all browsers, reports TASS.

According to the agency, such videos are still only available for viewing in Yandex Browser and the desktop version of Safari. Violations were recorded in Google Chrome, Opera, Mozilla Firefox and Mi Browser.

On July 25, State Duma deputy and head of the Committee on Information Policy Alexander Khinshtein announced that the video loading speed in the desktop version would first decrease by 40 percent, then by 70. On August 1, a failure was recorded in YouTube, with most complaints coming from Moscow.

