Podcasts were born as an exclusively audio format, but today youtube – the world’s largest video platform – could also be the main space for this content.

According to Google’s property, YouTube has more than one billion monthly spectators of podcasts globally. In 2024, users consumed more than 400 million hours of podcasts per month on room devices, according to the company.

“We have reached more than one billion monthly active users in podcast content, a milestone that reinforces the key role of YouTube in the consumption of this format, driving creators and connecting audiences globally,” the company said in a statement.

Google’s video platform was a pioneer in its category. After 20 years, entertainment and evoking nostalgia continues to revolutionize.

“This milestone demonstrates the fundamental role that YouTube has acquired in the world of podcasting, both for creators and audiences, and how our investments to improve the experience of podcasts on the platform are paying fruit,” he announced. “Podcasts with video are not just a trend; they respond to the preferences of the public, which is already on YouTube.”

The increase in the consumption of podcasts on YouTube coincides with the disappearance of Google Podcasts in mid -2024. In the United States, approximately 31 %of the weekly listeners of podcasts prefer YouTube as its main platform, surpassing Spotify (27 %) and Apple Podcasts (15 %), according to data from Edison Podcast Metrics published last October.

With one billion monthly podcast users, YouTube would far exceed Spotify, which closed 2024 with 675 million active users per month. Although Spotify does not regularly report the size of its podcast audience, it recently reported that more than 240 million users have reproduced at least one video podcast on the platform. For its part, Apple does not publish statistics on Apple Podcast users.

“We have invested for years in the experience of the podcasts, and the creators have discovered that the video makes this format even more attractive,” wrote the CEO of YouTube, Neal Mohan, in his annual letter to the community of the platform. “This year we will launch more tools to support podcasters, improve the monetization of creators and further facilitate the discovery of podcasts.”

Marques Brownlee, known as MKBHD, is a recognized technology reviewer and Vlogger with almost 20 million subscribers on YouTube. It is coanfrerion of Waveforma weekly technology podcast that is part of Vox Media Podcast Network and is distributed on YouTube, as well as other audio -only format platforms.

“Turning it into a video -centered Pódcast on YouTube was an obvious decision,” Brownlee said. “There is nothing like the ability to discover YouTube content. He fit perfectly with our other channels, such as a piece of puzzle.”

Launched in August 2019, Waveform It is a podcast conducted by Marques Brownlee, known as MKBHD, along with their Coanfitrions Andrew Manganelli and David Imel. According to Brownlee, the podcast was born as a space for him and his collaborators to discuss the news and technological advances of the week outside his YouTube main channel, where his team produces high quality videos. He estimates that a typical MKBHD video requires about 20 hours of work, while an episode of Waveform Take about 2 hours, plus editing time.