The video platform announced that it will lift the suspension of the account of the former president of the United States, Donald Trump, once the risk of violence in the world decreases. However, for now he considers that this is still very high.

The video-sharing web portal YouTube, owned by the Google company, suspended the ex-president’s channel on January 12, almost a week after the capture of the United States Capitol in Washington. Comments in the comments were also indefinitely disabled. channel videos.

YouTube executive director Susan Wojcicki said Thursday that the platform will lift the suspension of Trump’s account once the risk of violence in the world decreases. For now, there is no clear date for when the ban will be lifted.

Pressure on the Internet to eliminate hate speech and misinformation

On January 12, YouTube decided to suspend Donald Trump’s channel on the grounds that the then president violated policies against incitement to violence during and after the assault on the United States Capitol.

“The channel remains suspended due to the risk of incitement to violence,” Wojcicki said during an interview with the director of the Atlantic Council think tank.

According to the Reuters news agency, the YouTube executive director said that recent warnings from the Capitol police about a possible new attack on Thursday showed that a high risk of violence still persists.

“It is difficult for me to say where we are today, but it is quite clear that, at this moment, where we are, there is still this high risk of violence,” said the executive.

Security around the Capitol was tight Thursday after authorities warned that there could be an attempted attack and in response to “a possible plot to breach” the facilities by followers of the QAnon conspiracy theory.

YouTube indicated that it will continue to monitor various signals to determine if the risk of violence has changed. These include statements and warnings from the government, a greater police presence, greater law enforcement across the country, and violent rhetoric that may occur on the video platform.

YouTube was not the only one to block Trump’s account after the assault on the Capitol. So did the social networks Twitter and Facebook. While the Twitter ban is permanent, Facebook sent the case to its independent oversight board, created in 2020, to decide whether or not Trump’s account should be unblocked.

For now, the tycoon has not spoken and neither has his spokesman, Jason Miller.

With Reuters and local media