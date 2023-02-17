Large positions in giant companies are something that is almost never released by those who occupy them, and it is that the large amounts of money they earn year after year is the main reason for not wanting to retire. However, it seems that the executive director of Youtube has reached its limit, so Susan Wojcicki He has reported his withdrawal from the company.

This person has been present at Google for 25 years, gradually working her way up to being the CEO of its internet video division. And now, she wants to embark on a new path, which she wants to dedicate to her health, her family, as well as the projects that enrich her happiness.

Neal mohan, currently director of products, will assume the leadership. After serving as Google’s senior vice president of display and video ads for many years, he joined Youtube in 2015 and since then he has been one of the protégés of Wojcicki. According to Wojcicki, Mohan played “key roles” in development including YouTube TV, Music, Premium and Shorts.

Here is the farewell message that she herself has given Youtube networking:

Thank you @SusanWojcicki for all your amazing work over the years to make YouTube home for so many creators ♥️ pic.twitter.com/T2t2NUqRsW — YouTube Creators (@YouTubeCreators) February 16, 2023

In fact, her own Wojcicki He issued his farewell letter in which he mentions his reasons for leaving the company, as well as the colleagues with whom he supported himself to bring the platform to greatness. In the same way, there he mentions that mohan has become the new director.

Via: The Verge

editor’s note: It’s always time to pass the baton to a new generation, and I don’t doubt that it can be stressful being the face of such a large company. More when important events occur such as a worldwide fall.