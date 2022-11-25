YouTube decided to cease monetizing Jovem Pan channels on the platform due to “repeated violations” of its policy against electoral misinformation. The announcement was made this Wednesday, 23, through a press release. The document mentions the channel of the program ‘Os Pingos nos Is’, presented by Vitor Brown.

O Estadão contacted Jovem Pan’s press office, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report.

The cut in advertising revenue was also justified by YouTube based on violations of guidelines involving content suitable for advertising.

“The Os Pingos nos Is channel has repeatedly violated our policies against disinformation in elections and our guidelines for suitable content for advertising, including those related to controversial issues and sensitive events, dangerous or harmful acts, in addition to other monetization policies. In this way, we suspended the monetization of the respective channel and the others that are part of the Jovem Pan network on YouTube, in accordance with our rules”, said the platform in a note. YouTube did not say whether the decision is permanent or could still be reversed on appeal.

Monetization is the sharing of advertising revenue earned by the platform from serving ads on channel videos. This occurs proportionally to the volume of views of the original content. The Os Pingos nos Is channel alone has 5.39 million subscribers. In the early evening edition of this Thursday, the 24th, more than 110,000 users watched the program.

During the 2022 elections, the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) determined, in three decisions, that Jovem Pan granted the right of reply to former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) due to statements by broadcaster commentators. The Court also opened an electoral investigation at the request of the PT to determine whether the treatment given to Lula would be equal to that of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Jovem Pan released an editorial arguing that it had been censored, which in practice occurred, according to an analysis of the PT’s original action and experts heard at the time.