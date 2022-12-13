For days ago the titles of Zelda have caused controversy in the media Youtubesince channels like Did you Know Gaming have reported the existence of canceled franchise games. In his documentaries, conceptual arts of the games have even been added, and that led at the time to Nintendo I will throw the videos at them.

In fact, these are three titles in the saga that never saw the light of day, not even for the specialized press, the first of which was going to be an adaptation that would use the benefits of Super Nintendo Super FX Chip. Another one of them was Zelda Treasure Tracker, same as in the end it was Captain Toad and the last one is ura Zeldathe definitive version of Ocarina of Time.

The one that attracts the most attention of all the games is the Super nintendo, since it would give new life to The Legend of Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, fulfilling as a kind of remake for himself. However, in the end it was not released because it would be appearing late on the console, so they better focused on projects like Star Fox 64.

Surely this last title for which Nintendo blocked the user’s video, since the other Zelda canceled had already been known for a long time, this through the captures of magazines to aura zeldaY Treasure Tracker it was mentioned that it was intended to be a Zelda when the interviews were carried out with the work team of Captain Toad years ago.

Editor’s note: It would have been interesting to have more material from said Zelda, because the truth is, said NES game urgently needs to be touched up, even more than the first installment of the console.