In a statement, Susan Wojcicki says she will dedicate herself to personal projects; she had been at Google since its founding in 1998

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki has announced her departure from the company after 9 years. Her withdrawal from big tech communicated to employees via email.

In the document, the businesswoman says she will leave the company for “start a new chapter, focusing on your family, health and personal projects. She will be replaced by Neal Mohan, YouTube’s chief executive.

Susan has been with Google since its inception in 1998. She has held many roles, including coordinating marketing for big tech.

Despite stepping down, she says she will be a consultant for Google and Alphabet. “This will allow me to draw on my different experiences over the years to offer advice and guidance across Google and across the portfolio of Alphabet companies.”

Here is the full text of the email sent to employees:

“Subject: A personal update

“Hello YouTubers,

“Twenty-five years ago, I made the decision to join 2 Stanford graduate students who were building a new search engine. Their names were Larry and Sergey. I saw the potential of what they were building, which was incredibly exciting, and even though the company had few users and no revenue, I decided to join the team.

“It would be one of the best decisions of my life.

“Over the years, I’ve worn many hats and done many things: managed marketing, co-created Google Image Search, led Google’s 1st Video and Book Search, as well as the early parts of AdSense creation, worked in the YouTube and DoubleClick acquisitions, he served as Senior Vice President of Ads and, for the past nine years, as CEO of YouTube. I took on every challenge that came my way because I had a mission that benefited the lives of so many people around the world: finding information, telling stories, and supporting creators, artists, and small businesses. I’m very proud of everything we’ve achieved. It’s been exciting, meaningful and all-consuming.

“Today, after almost 25 years here, I have decided to step away from my role as head of YouTube and start a new chapter focused on my family, health and the personal projects I am passionate about.

“The timing is right for me and I feel able to do this because we have an incredible leadership team at YouTube. When I joined YouTube 9 years ago, one of my first priorities was bringing in an incredible leadership team. Neal Mohan was one of those leaders and will become senior vice president and new head of YouTube. I’ve spent nearly 15 years of my career working with Neal, first when he joined Google with the DoubleClick acquisition in 2007 and as his role grew to become SVP of Image and Video Ads. He became YouTube’s chief product officer in 2015. Since then, he has built a world-class product and UX team, played key roles in launching some of our biggest products including YouTube TV, YouTube Music and Premium and Shorts, and led our Trust and Safety team, to ensure that YouTube fulfills its responsibility as a global platform. He has a wonderful sense for our product, our business, our creator and user communities, and our employees. Neal will be a great leader for YouTube.

“With everything we’re doing in Shorts, streaming and subscriptions, along with the promises of AI, YouTube’s most exciting opportunities lie ahead, and Neal is the right person to lead us.

“To all the YouTubers I’ve had the privilege to work with, you’ve done so much to make this platform better over the years. You’ve created the greatest creative economy the world has ever seen, enabled entirely new forms of art and storytelling, and supported millions of creators and artists to reach new audiences – all while investing in responsible growth so that this brilliant community of creators, artists, viewers and advertisers could not only coexist, but thrive together. Thanks!

“As for me, in the short term, I plan to support Neal and help with the transition, which will include continuing to work with some of YouTube’s teams, training team members and meeting with content creators. Long term, I agreed with Sundar to take on a consulting role at Google and Alphabet. This will allow me to draw on my different experiences over the years to offer advice and guidance across Google and the Alphabet portfolio of companies. It’s an incredibly important time for Google – it reminds me of the early days – incredible product and technology innovation, huge opportunities and a healthy disregard for the impossible.

“Plus, I’ll still be around, so I’ll have a chance to thank the thousands of people from across the company and around the world that I’ve worked and learned from. But for now, I want to thank Sundar for his leadership, support and vision over the years. I also want to thank Larry and Sergey for inviting me on what truly was the adventure of a lifetime. I always dreamed of working for a company with a mission to change the world for the better. Thanks to you and your vision, I had the chance to live that dream. It has been an absolute privilege to be a part of this and I am excited for what comes next.

“Thank you for everything,

“Susan”